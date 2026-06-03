The British government has lifted its travel advisory against visiting the State of Israel, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) announced today (Wednesday). However, the advisory remains in effect at Israel's northern border and in parts of Judea and Samaria.

The announcement states: "FCDO no longer advises against all travel to Israel and Palestine but continues to advise against all travel to Gaza, parts of the West Bank and parts of northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights. FCDO advises against all but essential travel to other parts of the West Bank."

The FCDO issued a travel advisory against Israel following the outbreak of the war with Iran in late February, during which Iran launched numerous ballistic missiles against Israel.

The FCDO webpage states: "Iranian strikes against civilian infrastructure across the region such as ports, hotels, roads, bridges, energy facilities, oil production sites, water systems, and airports, have decreased. However, the risk of renewed strikes remains, and further attacks could occur at short notice."

The continued advisory for Israel's northern border comes as the Hezbollah terrorist organization continues its attacks on northern Israel.