A large fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the Kosher Kingdom supermarket in the Golders Green section of London, UK.

At the time of reporting, firefighting crews are still working to combat the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade stated that it received the first of 56 calls about the fire at 6:47 a.m., and Control Officers have mobilized 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters from Finchley, Willesden, West Hampstead, and surrounding fire stations to the scene. A 32-metre turntable ladder is also in attendance.

Footage from the scene shows large plumes of smoke rising from the back half of the store, which is described as the largest kosher supermarket in the country.

Eyewitnesses quoted by LBC said that the fire began in the warehouse connected to the supermarket.

The London Fire Brigade is advising residents in the area to keep their windows and doors shut at this time and noted that several road closures are in place, including on Golders Green Road near the junction with Beverley Gardens.

The cause of the inferno is not yet known, and the store previously experienced a fire in 2008 caused by an electrical malfunction. That being said, many are speculating that foul play is to blame, as the area, and Britain's Jewish community as a whole, has seen an uptick in antisemitic incidents, including arson attacks.