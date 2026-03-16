The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is not closed to traffic, Iran International reported.

According to the Ministry, the Strait of Hormuz is moving "under special conditions" and passage is controlled by Iranian armed forces.

Speaking at a weekly news conference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei claimed, "No coastal state in such a situation can allow enemy ships and vessels to move normally to strengthen themselves or carry out aggressive actions."

He also insisted that countries "not involved" in the attacks on Iran have been able to move ships through the strait.

On Sunday, four sources confirmed to Axios that US President Donald Trump is working to assemble a coalition of countries aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and hopes to announce the initiative later this week.

At the same time, according to US officials, Trump is also weighing the possibility of seizing Iran’s critical oil depot on Kharg Island if oil tankers remain trapped in the Persian Gulf. Such a move would require US troops on the ground.

The effort comes as oil and gas prices rise due to Iran’s blockade of the narrow Gulf waterway, which has disrupted a significant portion of the world’s crude oil supply. Iran has blocked Gulf countries from exporting their oil through the strait while allowing tankers carrying Iranian crude to pass freely, enabling Tehran to continue exporting oil to China and other countries.

A source familiar with the situation told Axios that as long as the blockade remains in place and Gulf oil exports are restricted, Trump would not be able to end the war even if he wanted to.

Aboard Air Force One on Sunday night, Trump told reporters that Israel is partnering with the US to enhance security in the Strait of Hormuz.

"They're working with us," Trump said, adding that his relationship with Israel is very good and again dismissing reports about arguments with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We really get along well."