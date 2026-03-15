The Trump administration plans to announce that multiple countries have agreed to form a coalition that will escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing US officials.

According to the officials, the announcement could come as soon as this week, though discussions on whether those operations would begin before or after hostilities end are ongoing.

The White House declined to comment on the report. The Wall Street Journal noted that many countries have publicly been noncommittal to such an escort mission until hostilities cease, given the risks involved.

Since the start of the current conflict, Iran has effectively closed or severely impeded the Strait of Hormuz by declaring it "closed," threatening attacks on commercial vessels, deploying assets like fast boats, drones, missiles, and laying some naval mines.