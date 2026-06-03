כוחות ארה"ב נטרלו מיכלית נפט CENTCOM

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that US forces disabled an unladen oil tanker that was attempting to sail toward an Iranian port on the Arabian Gulf.

In a statement, CENTCOM said its forces enforced blockade measures against Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie as it transited international waters toward Kharg Island.

“The ship’s crew ignored repeated warnings, failing to comply with directions from US forces multiple times over a 24-hour period," the statement said.

“A US aircraft ultimately disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room, preventing the tanker from reaching Iran," it added.

CENTCOM noted that it began implementing the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on April 13. It further said that US forces have disabled six commercial vessels and redirected 122 as the ceasefire with Iran continues.