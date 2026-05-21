A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Thursday that no deal has been reached with the US, but gaps have been narrowed.

The official further said that Iran’s uranium enrichment and Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz remain among the sticking points.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated earlier on Thursday that there are positive indicators emerging from the high-stakes negotiations with Iran.

Speaking to reporters, the top American diplomat also coupled his measured optimism with a stark warning, reminding the radical regime that Washington maintains alternative strategies should the diplomatic channels collapse.

"There are some good signs," Rubio told reporters, adding, “I don't want to be overly optimistic, as well. So, let's see what happens over the next few days."

Rubio made it clear that the ultimate objective of the administration is to secure a comprehensive, watertight agreement that neutralizes the threats posed by the regime, reiterating that President Donald Trump remains fully committed to an architectural diplomatic solution if one can be reached.

“It's always been his preference. If we can get a good deal done, that would be great. I'm not here to tell you that it's going to happen for sure, but I'm here to tell you that we're going to do everything we can to see we can get one," Rubio stated.

Nevertheless, the diplomat concluded his remarks by signaling that America's patience is not infinite, dropping a heavy hint regarding potential military or economic ramifications if Tehran refuses to capitulate to Washington's terms.

“But if we can't get a good deal, the president's been clear; he has other options. I'm not going to elaborate on what those are, but everybody knows what those are. But his preference is always a deal. His preference is always an agreement. His preference is always diplomacy," he added.

Also on Thursday, Trump predicted that “the Iran conflict will end soon", while stressing that Iran will not be able to keep its enriched uranium.

On the prospect of a deal with Iran, Trump said, "Right now, we're negotiating, and we'll see, but we're going to get it one way or the other. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon."

“We have total control of the Strait of Hormuz. The blockade has been 100% effective. Nobody’s been able to get through. It’s like a steel wall. We have the greatest military anywhere in the world. We wiped out their Navy, we wiped out their aircraft. I would say we knocked out about 85% of their missile capacity," the President stated.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shavuot in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)