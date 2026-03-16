US President Donald Trump gave a phone interview to Israel’s Channel 14 on Sunday, sharply rejecting a report in Axios claiming that tensions have emerged between Washington and Jerusalem over the continuation of the war against Iran.

“Wrong. Fake news. Third-grade fake news. The relationship has never been better," Trump said, adding that the campaign against Iran is progressing at a wonderful pace."

Trump also said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has played a historic role in the very existence of the State of Israel. “You wouldn’t even have Israel right now if Bibi weren’t the prime minister. I’m all for Bibi."

When asked whether the United States intends to take an active and physical role in the fighting against Iran and its regional proxies, Trump replied that he could not answer that question at this stage.

Trump also called on Arab countries in the Middle East to join the campaign against Iran. "In keeping the Strait [of Hormuz] open - yes. They get all the oil, We don’t get anything from the Strait, so they should participate. The countries that get the oil, should keep the Strait open, not the US. We will help them a lot."