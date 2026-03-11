The US Army on Tuesday announced it had destroyed 16 Iranian minelaying vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) shared footage of the strikes and wrote, “US forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz."

CBS News reported earlier on Tuesday that US officials believe Iran may be preparing to deploy naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz in a move that could disrupt one of the world's most vital shipping routes.

President Donald Trump responded to the report on Truth Social, warning Iran against placing mines in the strategic waterway.

"If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!" Trump wrote.