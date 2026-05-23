US President Donald Trump on Saturday night announced that the final details of an impending agreement with Iran would be announced "shortly."

In a post on his Truth Social social media website, Trump wrote, "I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE."

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well.

"Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Reuters reported that the plan would include three stages: the official end of the war, resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, and opening a 30-day window for negotiations on a broader agreement, with the option to extend the window.

An official reportedly told the Saudi Al Hadath that the declaration will be made in "a few hours."

A source close to the negotiations told The Washington Times that the US and Iran are expected to announce the finalization of an agreement by Sunday afternoon. According to the source, a draft proposal was agreed to early Saturday, and was expected to be announced within 24 hours.

Top negotiators on both sides have approved the draft, and it awaits only the leaders' final approval, the report added.

The White House did not comment on the Times report.

Al Jazeera reported, citing an Iranian source, that “the memorandum of understanding includes ending the war, lifting the siege, opening the Strait of Hormuz, and the withdrawal of American forces from the war zone. The memorandum of understanding does not include nuclear issues because they are complex and require time for negotiations. Thirty days after the agreement, the door can be opened to nuclear negotiations."

Meanwhile, Trump told Axios that it was a "solid 50/50" as to whether a "good" deal could be made, adding, "I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good."

Trump also said that he does not think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "worried" that the US would sign a bad deal, reiterating his promise that any deal will include nuclear enrichment and Iran's stockpile of highly-enriched uranium.