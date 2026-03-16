Israel and Lebanon are expected to hold talks in the coming days aimed at securing a durable ceasefire that would include the disarmament of Hezbollah, two Israeli officials told Reuters on Sunday. The timing and specific terms of the discussions have not yet been agreed, the news agency stated.

According to Lebanese officials, Beirut is in the process of forming a delegation for the talks, though no date has been set. Lebanese authorities say they are seeking clarity on whether Israel will accept President Joseph Aoun’s first condition , described as “a demand for a full ceasefire to allow negotiations to take place."

A Lebanese official said Sunday that Lebanon has not yet received official notification from Israel regarding the talks.

Israeli officials said that former Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close confidante of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is leading the Israeli side of the effort. France is also involved in the initiative.

The Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to a request for comment. Earlier Sunday, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar denied that talks with Lebanon were currently taking place.

Hezbollah was to have laid down its arms as part of the US-brokered ceasefire with Israel in November of 2024.

However, the terrorist group has condemned the Lebanese government's plan to disarm it and has repeatedly vowed to keep its arms.

A Hezbollah official said in late February that the terrorist organization will not intervene if the United States carries out "limited" strikes on Iran but warned that any attack on Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would be a "red line." Khamenei was eliminated in the first wave of US-Israeli strikes in Iran.