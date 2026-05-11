The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Monday morning that Command Sergeant Major (Res.) Alexander Glovanyov, aged 47, from Petah Tikva, fell during combat near the Israel-Lebanon border.

Glovyanov served as a heavy transport vehicle driver in the 6924th Transport Battalion, Transportation Center.

He was killed in an explosive-drone attack by Hezbollah the terrorist organization on Israeli territory.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 4:00 p.m. when several drones entered Israeli territory and exploded near the border with Lebanon. Glovyanov was directly hit by the one of the drones.

On Sunday, the IDF said that over the weekend, in order to remove threats, IDF soldiers of the 91st Division struck more than 40 terror infrastructure sites and eliminated more than 10 Hezbollah terrorists who were operating near IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets struck were structures used for military purposes from which Hezbollah terrorists operated, weapons storage facilities, a launcher, and additional infrastructure sites.

The infrastructure sites struck were used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance and carry out attacks against IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.