In a wide-ranging interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, which aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that while significant gains have been made against the Iranian threat, the conflict remains ongoing.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the mission will not be complete until Iran's nuclear capabilities are fully dismantled and its regional proxies are neutralized.

Addressing the current status of the war, Netanyahu said, "I think it accomplished a great deal, but it's not over, because there's still nuclear material, enriched uranium that has to be taken out of Iran. There are still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled. There are still proxies that Iran supports."

Netanyahu underscored the absolute necessity of removing enriched uranium from Iranian soil. When asked how such a feat could be achieved physically, the Prime Minister responded bluntly, "You go in, and you take it out."

While he declined to detail specific military plans or joint operations with the United States, he noted that President Donald Trump shares this unwavering commitment.

"President Trump and I, that if necessary, we can reengage them militarily, if it's necessary," Netanyahu stated.

He highlighted that the Iranian regime’s fanaticism makes it a unique threat, distinct from any other nation.

"You don't want a fanatic regime like that, that hates America... you don't want them to have nuclear weapons. That's what prompted President Trump and me to go out and stop them."

The Prime Minister also addressed the critical situation in Lebanon, where Israel has been working to degrade the capabilities of Hezbollah. He revealed that Israel has destroyed more than 90% of the 150,000 rockets and missiles Hezbollah possessed before the conflict, but warned that thousands still remain.

"Hezbollah is basically a proxy of Iran. Iran holds Lebanon. We have no quarrel with Lebanon," Netanyahu explained.

He noted that the terror group had planned a massacre in the Galilee even larger than the October 7th atrocities committed by Hamas, necessitating a "security belt" to protect Israeli civilians.

Netanyahu described the current Iranian leadership as being at its "weakest point" since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He cited internal fissures, economic collapse, and a loss of legitimacy among the Iranian people as key factors. When questioned about the ultimate fate of the Islamic Republic, the Prime Minister suggested that a total collapse is a real, if unpredictable, possibility.

"I think that you can't predict when that happen. Is it possible? Yes. Is it guaranteed? No. But I can tell you, it's like bankruptcy, you know? It proceeds gradually, and then it falls."

The Prime Minister also addressed the critical situation in Lebanon, where Israel has been working to degrade the capabilities of Hezbollah. He revealed that Israel has destroyed more than 90% of the 150,000 rockets and missiles Hezbollah possessed before the conflict, but warned that thousands still remain.

"Hezbollah is basically a proxy of Iran. Iran holds Lebanon. We have no quarrel with Lebanon," Netanyahu explained.

He noted that the terror group had planned a massacre in the Galilee even larger than the October 7th atrocities committed by Hamas, necessitating a "security belt" to protect Israeli civilians.

Despite the remaining challenges, the Prime Minister expressed optimism about Israel’s standing in the Middle East. He argued that Israel has emerged as a "model ally" for the US and a "very forceful country" that has shifted from the verge of annihilation to a position of strategic dominance. This strength, he believes, is the foundation for future peace.

"The fact that we face down this neighborhood bully that these this killer regime in Iran, that's brought quite a few of the Arab countries closer together with Israel. That's good for peace."