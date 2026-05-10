רחפן פוגע במערכת כיפת ברזל ללא קרדיט

The Hezbollah terrorist organization published a video on Sunday of an explosive drone infiltrating Israeli territory and striking an Iron Dome battery. The incident, which transpired during the weekend, occurred in the western area of the northern border.

In the video, the drone is seen striking the battery, which was supposed to be defending the western Galilee. The footage shows the drone flying toward the target before striking it.

During the video, the drone operator can be seen inspecting the various targets, with the option to strike the launcher or the soldiers standing nearby.