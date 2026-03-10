Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday unveiled a new initiative calling for a ceasefire with Israel.

The proposal outlines four main points:

A full ceasefire - An immediate halt to all Israeli strikes against Lebanon, including operations on land, in the air, and at sea.

Support for the Lebanese military - International logistical assistance would be provided to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Deployment of the Lebanese army - Lebanese forces would take control of areas experiencing tensions and would confiscate any weapons belonging to Hezbollah found in those areas.

Direct negotiations - Israel and Lebanon would begin direct talks under international supervision to implement the terms of the proposal.

According to the Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan, Aoun informed officials in the United States and France about the initiative before making it public.

The report added that possible venues for meetings between Israeli and Lebanese delegations could include Cyprus, France, or Washington, D.C..