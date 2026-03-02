Sirens were sounded early Monday morning, at around 1:00 a.m. and without prior warning, in Haifa and its surroundings, as well as in communities located near the northern border.

The IDF said the sirens were activated following launches from Lebanon.

Three rockets were fired toward Israel in this barrage, one of which was intercepted and two which fell in open areas.

Magen David Adom reported no injuries in the barrage from Lebanon.

This is the first time the Hezbollah terrorist organization has fired missiles towards Israel since the ceasefire in Lebanon took effect in November 2024.

Israeli defense officials said that “Hezbollah carried out the launches from Lebanon - there will be an especially harsh response."

Last week, a Hezbollah official told AFP that the terrorist organization will not intervene if the United States carries out "limited" strikes on Iran.

This being said, the official stated that any attack on Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would be a "red line." Khamenei was eliminated in the US-Israeli strikes in Iran on the weekend.