A Hezbollah official told AFP that his terrorist organization will not intervene if the United States carries out "limited" strikes on Iran.

This being said, the official stated that any attack on Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would be a "red line."

Lebanese officials were cited on Tuesday as saying that they had received indirect warnings from Israel that it would respond forcefully, including by targeting civilian infrastructure such as Beirut’s airport, should Hezbollah take part in any war between the US and Iran.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Iran has been loading oil onto tankers at a rapid pace in recent days. According to the report, this may be a possible sign that the Islamic Republic is preparing for the possibility of a US attack.