Iran’s Defense Council warned on Tuesday that the country may carry out a preemptive strike against its enemies if it detects signs of an imminent threat to its security.

In a statement, the council - established to shape Iran’s defensive strategy following the 12-day war with Israel last June - declared that “Iran’s security, independence and territorial integrity are an uncrossable red line, and any aggression or continuation of hostile behavior will be met with a proportionate, decisive and decisive response."

“The long-standing enemies of this land… are pursuing a targeted approach by repeating and intensifying threatening language and interventionist statements in clear conflict with the accepted principles of international law, which is aimed at dismembering our beloved Iran and harming the country’s identity," the statement concluded.

The council emphasized that Tehran “does not consider itself limited to reacting after the fact, and considers objective signs of threat as part of the security equation."

The statement comes amid speculations that another round of conflict between Iran and Israel could be possible. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, during a Knesset session , that Israel had conveyed a message to Iran stating that if Israel is attacked, “the consequences will be severe."

"[US President Donald] Trump and I will not allow Iran to restore its ballistic missile industry and nuclear program," Netanyahu said during the session.

He added, "We identify with the struggle of the Iranian people. We may be standing at a crucial moment. If we are attacked, the consequences for Iran will be very serious."

On Sunday, Iranian television reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched a military exercise involving missile launches and tests of air‑defense systems.

According to the report, the exercise is being conducted in several cities, including Tehran and Shiraz.

Two weeks ago, Barak Ravid of Axios reported that Israeli officials had warned the Trump administration that an IRGC missile exercise could be preparations for an attack on Israel.