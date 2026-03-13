US President Donald Trump commented on the war against Iran in a post on his Truth Social platform, hinting that further action against the Islamic Republic is on the way.

"We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning," he wrote.

“Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today," added Trump.

"They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!" he concluded.

Trump earlier weighed in on the health of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, amid mounting speculation about his condition.

Speaking to Fox News Radio in an interview which will air in full on Friday morning, Trump stated that he believes the leader is still alive, but may have suffered serious injuries.

When asked if Khamenei is alive after being named the country’s new leader following the elimination of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israel airstrike, Trump replied, "I think he probably is."

He added, “I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form, you know."

On Wednesday evening, Trump spoke to reporters upon his return from a rally in Kentucky, and said Iran is being decimated and is “pretty much at the end of the line".

At the same time, Trump added that the US will not end the conflict immediately.

"They've got no Navy. They've got no Air Force. They have no systems of control. We're just riding free range over that country!" he said.

Asked about reports of Iranian sleeper cells inside the US, Trump replied, "We know where most of them are, we've got our eye on all of them - I think."

During his speech at the Kentucky rally, Trump said that the US needs to “finish the job" in the war with Iran.

He added that the Iranians “don’t know what the hell hit them. They don’t know. They got hit by the American military - they don’t know. They say, ‘What the hell is happening?’ They didn’t expect anything like this."

Trump stated that “we don’t want to leave early" and “we’ve got to finish the job", adding that “over the past 11 days, our military has virtually destroyed Iran."

“We don’t want to go back every two years. Because someday there will be a time when you don’t have me as president," he added.