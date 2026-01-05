Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded this evening (Monday) to the opposition's claims in a 40-signature debate in the Knesset on the government's conduct.

During the Knesset debate, Netanyahu stated: "[US President Donald] Trump and I will not allow Iran to restore its ballistic missile industry and nuclear program."

He added: "We identify with the struggle of the Iranian people. We may be standing at a crucial moment. If we are attacked, the consequences for Iran will be very serious."

Addressing his meeting with President Trump in Florida last week, Netanyahu said: "The President emphasized our shared commitment to disarm Hamas and demilitarize Gaza."

"Keep shouting," Netanyahu told the opposition, addressing Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid. "You should carefully measure the level of shouting in your faction because there are only four realistic seats."

He sharply attacked, "You are an extremist opposition that automatically opposes the fateful decisions we make, and thanks to which we guarantee the eternity of Israel. It's lucky we didn't listen to you, because otherwise there would have been hostages alive in Gaza, Sinwar would have been alive, Nasrallah would have been alive, and Iran would have rushed towards nuclear weapons. Reality clearly proves that we are not the extremists. We are very balanced, determined, and powerful."

He said, "You, with your defeatism and bowing your heads, in opposing every decision the government has made for Israel, are the extremists who are harming our national cohesion and resilience. This is expressed in many areas. You talk about unity and at the same time, you are dividing."