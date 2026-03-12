Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem and a close evangelical ally of President Donald Trump, has launched a nationwide billboard campaign across Israel bearing the message: “Thank You God & Donald Trump!"

Evans, a prominent evangelical supporter of Israel, said the campaign is intended to express gratitude for what he described as a historic moment in the Middle East amid the ongoing war between Israel, the United States, and Iran.

The billboards, featuring a photo of US President Donald Trump, have been placed along major highways and central intersections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

“This is nothing less than a Purim miracle," Evans said. “The courage and leadership shown by President Trump, combined with the faith of millions who believe in God’s protection over Israel, are changing the course of history in the Middle East. Many believe the events unfolding in Iran could ultimately bring freedom to the Persian people and greater security for the Jewish people in Israel."

Evans arrived in Israel on Thursday, February 26, just two days before the war began. He was the only major evangelical leader to arrive in the country before the fighting started, saying he wanted to stand in solidarity with Israelis and document events on the ground for the global evangelical community that strongly supports Israel.

During his visit, Evans traveled across the country with a professional camera crew, visiting missile impact sites and communities affected by the war. He also met with soldiers, visited wounded civilians in hospitals, attended funerals, and spoke with Holocaust survivors. His team documented how Israeli society was functioning during wartime while also exploring ways to provide practical assistance.

Following his visit to Israel, Evans departed via Egypt and continued directly to Washington, DC, where he is continuing public and diplomatic efforts in support of Israel.

The campaign follows a series of nationwide billboard initiatives organized by Evans and the Friends of Zion movement in recent years. Previous campaigns included “Cyrus the Great is Alive," referring to the biblical Persian king who enabled the Jewish people to return to Jerusalem, as well as other campaigns highlighting US-Israel relations.

Evans has been involved in several pro-Israel initiatives connected to the Trump administration. On December 11, 2017, he presented President Trump with the prestigious Friends of Zion Award in the Oval Office for his support of Israel. The award, commissioned by Israel’s ninth president, Shimon Peres, has been presented to 28 world leaders recognized for their friendship with the Jewish people and the State of Israel.