תיעוד מתקיפת מחסומים וחיילים של יחידת הבסיג' בטהרן צילום: דובר צה"ל

Following the wide-scale degradation of many Iranian Security Internal and Basij Forces assets, the IDF recently identified that soldiers of the Basij Unit had established roadblocks in several locations across Tehran.

After identifying the deployment, over the past day, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, has targeted the Basij roadblocks and operatives.

These armed forces are part of the Iranian terrorist regime’s security apparatus and have been responsible for carrying out terror attacks for years.

These forces led the regime’s primary efforts to suppress internal protests, particularly in recent months, employing severe violence, mass arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators.