Iranian television reported on Sunday evening that the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched a military exercise involving missile launches and tests of air‑defense systems.

According to the report, the exercise is being conducted in several cities, including Tehran and Shiraz.

Footage posted to social media showed what looked like missile or air defense activities over the skies of west Tehran.

The reports come amid speculations of another military conflict between Israel and Iran. Last week, during the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, Trump issued a warning to Iran.

"Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again. And if they are, we're gonna have to knock them down. We'll knock the hell out of them. But hopefully that's not happening," he said.

When asked if he would support an Israeli attack on Iran, if Iran does not agree to a deal and continues its development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, Trump answered "yes."

Two weeks ago, Barak Ravid of Axios reported that Israeli officials had warned the Trump administration that an IRGC missile exercise could be preparations for an attack on Israel.