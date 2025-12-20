Western intelligence sources have identified in the past 24 hours “unusual aerial activity” by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force, Iran international reported, quoting sources familiar with the matter.

The activity, which includes movements and coordination “beyond normal patterns” between drone, missile, and air-defense units, has "prompted heightened monitoring," the site added.

The officials said that one assessment is that this may be part of a military exercise, but noted that the scope of the activity and the synchronization has drawn particular attention.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to present US President Donald Trump with options for new strikes in Iran, during a meeting this month at Mar a Lago.

The report said that Israeli officials are increasingly expressing concern over Iran's efforts to expand its ballistic missile program and repair sites and equipment damaged in June's "Operation Rising Lion."

Iran's work on its nuclear program is also of concern to Israel, but less immediate than the ballistic missile threat, NBC added.

Sources said that Netanyahu is planning to brief Trump on the danger Iran's activities pose to Israel and the region, and offer him to join or assist in the strikes. The meeting, though it has not been formally set, is expected to take place on December 29.