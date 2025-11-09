The European Union on Saturday condemned Israel’s recent strikes in southern Lebanon and called on Jerusalem to uphold the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

“The EU calls on Israel to cease all actions that violate resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement reached a year ago in November 2024,” said EU foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni.

“At the same time, we urge all Lebanese actors, and especially Hezbollah, to refrain from any measures or responses that could further inflame the situation. Focus by all parties must be on preserving the ceasefire and the progress achieved so far,” he added.

The IDF on Saturday struck and eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Baraashit in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit explained that the terrorist was involved in attempts to rehabilitate Hezbollah military infrastructure in the area, and his actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Earlier on Saturday, IDF soldiers from Division 210 struck in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon, eliminating two terrorists from the "Lebanese Resistance Brigades" terrorist organization, which operates under the direction of Hezbollah.

On Thursday, the IDF carried out a series of strikes on terrorist infrastructure and several weapon storage facilities belonging to Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon, explaining that Hezbollah continues its attempts to reestablish terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon intended to harm the State of Israel.

Last week, during a security briefing convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, senior defense officials issued grave warnings that Hezbollah is undergoing a rapid process of rearmament and infrastructure reconstruction in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah was to disarm under the terms of the ceasefire reached with Israel last November, but its leader, Naim Qassem, has repeatedly stressed that the group would not do so.