Lebanese President Joseph Aoun declared on Thursday that the threat of renewed war with Israel has diminished, crediting diplomatic efforts and a functioning de-escalation mechanism for easing tensions, even as Israeli strikes continue in parts of Lebanon.

"I can tell you that the specter of war has passed," Aoun stated during a Christmas visit to Bkerke in central Lebanon, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency. He said that negotiations have helped defuse Israeli warnings of possible renewed hostilities after the New Year.

Aoun cautioned, however, that the security situation in southern Lebanon remains fragile. The President said Lebanon has maintained channels with the United States, the European Union, and Arab states, coordinating with the mechanism committee charged with preventing escalation and stabilizing conditions along the border.

According to Aoun, while the discussions often involve complex and elevated demands, diplomatic engagement is progressing toward "positive conclusions." He stressed that Lebanon remains committed to stability and determined to avoid another round of conflict while strengthening state institutions and security nationwide.

A US-backed ceasefire, reached in November 2024, ended more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Under the terms, the Iran-backed organization was required to disarm, beginning in areas south of the river that border Israel.

Lebanese authorities, led by Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, charged the Lebanese Armed Forces - with US support - on August 5 to devise a plan ensuring a state monopoly on arms by year’s end.

Salam claimed several days ago that Lebanon is close to completing the disarmament of Hezbollah south of the Litani River.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has condemned the Lebanese government's plan to disarm the terror organization and has repeatedly vowed that Hezbollah would keep its arms.

Since the ceasefire took effect, Hezbollah has violated it more than 1,900 times , including 350 violations that went unanswered by both the IDF and the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).