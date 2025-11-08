The IDF on Saturday struck and eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in the area of Baraashit in southern Lebanon.

The terrorist was involved in attempts to rehabilitate Hezbollah military infrastructure in the area, and his actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF explained.

Earlier on Saturday, IDF soldiers from Division 210 struck in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon, eliminating two terrorists from the "Lebanese Resistance Brigades" terrorist organization, which operates under the direction of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"The terrorists were involved in smuggling weapons used by Hezbollah, and their activities constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed. "The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."