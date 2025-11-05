During a security briefing convened by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, senior defense officials issued grave warnings that Hezbollah is undergoing a rapid process of rearmament and infrastructure reconstruction in southern Lebanon.

Officials revealed that the terrorist organization is smuggling short-range rockets from Syria and deploying terrorists in villages near the Israeli border.

According to security sources, Hezbollah is actively rebuilding structures damaged in previous strikes and continues to station loyal operatives throughout the area.

Amid these developments, a series of high-level security discussions have taken place over the past week, focusing on rising tensions along the northern border and potential scenarios for escalation.

Meanwhile, US Middle East envoy Tom Barrack conveyed a stern message to the Lebanese government, warning that if Hezbollah’s deployment near the border is not significantly altered by the end of November, Israel will be entitled to take military action - and the United States would understand such a move.

Diplomatic sources stressed that Israel “will not tolerate a situation in which Hezbollah rebuilds its forces unimpeded,” expressing hope that international pressure on the Beirut government will lead to more decisive action by the Lebanese army against the terrorist group.