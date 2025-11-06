The IDF announced on Thursday that it has begun a series of strikes on Hezbollah military targets in southern Lebanon.

A short time earlier, IDF Arabic-Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued an urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon, stating that the IDF will soon strike military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah "to deal with the prohibited attempts carried out to rebuild its activities in the region."

The spokesman singled out buildings in Al-Tayyiba and Tayr Debba, calling them to evacuate and adding: "You are located near buildings used by Hezbollah, and for your safety, you are required to evacuate them immediately and stay away from them by a distance of at least 500 meters. Remaining in the area of the marked buildings exposes you to danger."

Earlier Thursday, the IDF struck terrorists who were operating at a terrorist infrastructure site belonging to Hezbollah's Construction Unit in the Tyre area in southern Lebanon.

The infrastructure site was used to manufacture equipment employed by Hezbollah terrorists to rebuild the terrorist infrastructure that had been previously targeted and dismantled during the war. The IDF stressed that "these actions of Hezbollah terrorists at the infrastructure site constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

Senior IDF officers told reporters, “We are continuing the same approach in Lebanon of aggressive enforcement. There has been no change in the policy of the past year. This is a continuation of the ongoing effort to prevent Hezbollah’s reconstruction, not an escalation of the situation.”