Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem this afternoon (Sunday).

“I am delighted to welcome Senator Lindsey, a great friend of Israel and a very dear friend of mine, here. We have no better friends than him. Welcome,” the Prime Minister stated.

Senator Graham told Netanyahu: “Bibi, you look great. Happy Hanukkah to everyone! I came here with one goal - we accomplished a lot in 2025. I want to make sure that 2026 is a year of peace and victory over the bad guys. My impression is that Hamas is not disarming, but rearming. I have the impression that they are trying to consolidate their control over Gaza, not relinquish it. And I also have the impression that Hezbollah is trying to produce more weapons. That is an unacceptable outcome.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu replied: “You are right on both counts. You are usually right. I could even say always, but one has to leave a little room for error.”