Iran continues to advance the arming of militias affiliated with it across the Middle East, operating a sophisticated regional smuggling apparatus, according to a senior American official quoted by Al‑Arabiya.

​According to the report, in recent weeks Iran has transferred weapons to a Kurdish militia in northern Syria. The militia, which operates in the name of Kurdish interests, views itself as threatened both by Turkey to the north and by the new Syrian government.

​At the same time, Hezbollah has succeeded over the past year in rebuilding a smuggling network from Iran through Syrian territory, exploiting the weakness of the Syrian regime and its lack of effective control over large areas of the country.

​The officials emphasized that the limited capabilities of the Lebanese army along the Syrian border also enable the network’s continued operation.

​The report further stated that weapons are also being transferred to Hezbollah through Lebanon’s seaports. In an effort to curb the military buildup, the US administration is working with the governments of Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan to strengthen monitoring and interdiction measures along their borders.

​In this context, recent discussions have taken place between American officials and the Iraqi government. A draft for a new security agreement is under review, aimed at tightening oversight of the movement of people and weapons across the country’s borders.