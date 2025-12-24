On Wednesday morning, the IDF struck several launching sites of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in several areas in southern Lebanon.

As part of these strikes, the IDF dismantled Hezbollah military structures and additional terrorist infrastructure from which Hezbollah terrorists had recently operated.

"The presence of these launching sites constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel and to prevent reestablishment attempts of the Hezbollah terrorist organization."

On Sunday, the IDF struck two Hezbollah terrorists in the area of Yater in southern Lebanon.

As part of the strikes, the IDF eliminated a terrorist who was involved in attempts to rehabilitate Hezbollah military infrastructure in the area. These attempts constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Over the past week, troops operating under the 91st Division eliminated four terrorists in southern Lebanon.

The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat against the State of Israel.