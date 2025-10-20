US President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter on board Air Force One on Sunday night whether the Gaza ceasefire is still in effect, and replied, “Yes, it is.”

“We want to make sure that it's going to be very peaceful with Hamas and, as you know, they've been quite rambunctious,” he added.

“They've been doing some shooting, and we think maybe the leadership isn't involved in that. You know, some rebels within. But either way, it's going to be it's going to be handled properly. It's going to be handled toughly but properly,” Trump stated.

The President’s comments came after Hamas fired an antitank missile towards an IDF engineering vehicle, killing two soldiers in violation of the ceasefire.

In response to the violation of the ceasefire, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the IDF to suspend the humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Later, however, Israel announced that it would renew the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza.