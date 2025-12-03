US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence that the next phase of his plan for the Gaza Strip will be implemented “pretty soon”, despite the incident in Rafah in which five IDF soldiers were injured , one of them seriously.

Asked by a reporter when he expects phase two of the Gaza peace plan to be implemented, Trump replied, “Well, it's going along well. You know, they had a problem today, I understand, with a bomb that went off. Hurt some people pretty badly…but it's going on very well. We have peace in the Middle East. People don't realize it. We have tremendous support.”

The IDF said earlier on Wednesday that it had responded to Hamas’ "blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreement by striking a Hamas terrorist in the southern Gaza Strip.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stated.