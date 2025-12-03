The Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday morning announced that the remains transferred Tuesday to Israel are not of any deceased hostages.

"Following the completion of the identification process at the National Center of Forensic Medicine, it was determined that the findings brought yesterday for examination from the Gaza Strip are not linked to any of the fallen hostages," a statement read.

"An update has been delivered to the families of the two fallen hostages. The effort to return them will not cease until the mission is complete - to bring them to proper burial in their homeland."

On Monday, the Hamas terror organization found remains while searching for the bodies of the remaining hostages.

Gaza terror groups are still holding the bodies of two deceased hostages: Yassam officer Ran Gvili and Sudthisak Rinthalak, a Thai agricultural worker.

Last week, the body of Dror Or, who was murdered on October 7th and taken into Gaza from Be'eri, was returned.