Amid growing pressure from the US government, Israel is preparing to implement the next phase of US President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, despite the fact that Hamas is still holding the bodies of two hostages and has repeatedly violated the existing ceasefire..

According to an i24NEWS report, the IDF is expected to deploy heavy equipment to the Rafah area in the coming days as part of preparations to establish a new humanitarian zone for Gazans, purportedly without Hamas governance.

The report states that work on the site has already begun, and the initiative for advancing the project, which many refer to as "Green Rafah," is being promoted by former minister Ron Dermer. During a Cabinet discussion, Dermer stated, "If Hamas does not disarm, I will establish 'New Gaza' on the Israeli side and re-educate them."

However, there is notable opposition to the initiative among senior ministers. In the Cabinet discussion on the matter, most members opposed the idea.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that "reconstruction will happen only after demilitarization." One of the ministers sharply criticized Dermer’s remarks, saying, "Who could think that establishing 'New Gaza' within the 'yellow line' would be a victory over Hamas?"

The "yellow line" is the separation between Hamas-controlled territory and IDF-controlled territory. Areas within the "yellow line" area near the Israeli border are controlled by the IDF.