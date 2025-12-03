In accordance with instructions from Israel’s political leadership, the Rafah Crossing will open in the coming days only for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip into Egypt, Behadrey Haredim reported.

Entry into Gaza will not be permitted, the report added.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that the Crossing will be opened in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and as per the political echelon's instructions.

Departures through the Rafah Crossing will be allowed subject to Egyptian coordination, Israeli security approval, and oversight by the EU mission, similar to the mechanism used in January 2025.

The Rafah Crossing was originally scheduled to open a month and a half ago with the signing of the ceasefire in Gaza, but due to Hamas violations and delays in returning the fallen hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to postpone the reopening.