Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the White House on Monday ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The two are expected to discuss the emerging "21-point plan" to end the war in Gaza and free the hostages, after which, they are expected to announce the plan to the public in a joint press conference.

As he welcomed Netanyahu to the White House, Trump was asked if he was confident that the deal would go through, to which he answered in the affirmative.

According to Axios, the “21-point plan” includes the release of all remaining hostages, a permanent ceasefire, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all of Gaza, and a post-war governing mechanism for the Strip without Hamas, secured by a force comprising Palestinians alongside soldiers from Arab and Muslim countries.

Arab and Muslim states would fund Gaza’s new administration and reconstruction, with some involvement of the Palestinian Authority.