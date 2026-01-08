A leading pro-Israel organization in the US has voiced strong opposition to the inclusion of Turkish soldiers in any future International Stabilization Force in Gaza, citing Turkey’s longstanding ties to the Hamas terrorist organization.

Americans for a Safe Israel (AFSI) said that countries with a documented record of providing Hamas with safe haven, political backing, financial aid, or material support must not be granted a role in rebuilding or stabilizing Gaza.

The statement followed remarks by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Bloomberg, in which he argued that the success of a stabilization force would depend on the participation of actors with “legitimacy on the ground," asserting that countries party to the Sharm el-Sheikh Declaration, including Turkiye, are the most legitimate participants.

AFSI Chairman Moshe Phillips rejected that assertion, stating that Turkey has long viewed Hamas as a “liberation movement" and does not designate it as a terrorist organization.

“These facts alone should rule out Turkey from having any role in Gaza," Phillips said.

Phillips further warned that peacekeeping forces must be trusted by all sides in order to function effectively.

“Given Turkey’s history of support for Hamas, Israel cannot reasonably be expected to view these soldiers as neutral actors. Nor should the United States do so," he said.

AFSI outlined several reasons for its opposition to the deployment of Turkish troops in Gaza. According to the organization, Hamas has used Turkey as a hub to coordinate terrorist activities, recruit operatives, and manage extensive financial networks involving real estate and other businesses. The group said that both US and Israeli security services have uncovered numerous plots and financial operations linked to Hamas activity on Turkish soil.

AFSI also noted that since 2011, Turkey has hosted senior Hamas leaders following the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange with Israel. According to the organization, high-ranking Hamas officials have held frequent meetings with President Erdogan and Turkish intelligence officials, and some senior Hamas leaders, including former leader Ismail Haniyeh prior to his July 2024 killing, were granted Turkish citizenship.

In addition, AFSI pointed to ideological ties between Turkey’s ruling AKP party and Hamas, both of which trace their roots to the Muslim Brotherhood. The organization noted that Erdogan has been a vocal critic of Israel’s response to the October 7 Hamas-led terrorist invasion of Israel and has used his platform to offer political support to Hamas internationally.