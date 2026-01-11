The Norwegian Nobel Institute has firmly rejected any possibility of sharing or transferring the Nobel Peace Prize after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado expressed her desire to give or share her 2025 award with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Machado, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2025 for her "tireless work promoting democratic rights" and her efforts toward a peaceful democratic transition in Venezuela, initially dedicated the honor to Trump and the Venezuelan people, citing his "decisive support" for their cause.

The Guardian reports that the offer came in the wake of Operation Absolute Resolve. Machado described Trump's actions as "historic" and "a huge step towards a democratic transition," adding that many had deemed such an outcome impossible. She stated she wanted to "give it to him and share it with him" on behalf of the Venezuelan people, framing it as an act of gratitude for Maduro's removal.

Trump, who has long expressed a strong interest in receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, responded positively during his own appearance on the same program. When asked if he would accept the award from Machado, he replied that it "would be a great honour." He also confirmed plans to meet Machado in Washington this week, marking their first in-person encounter.

In response to the ensuing speculation, the Norwegian Nobel Committee and Institute issued a clear statement emphasizing the immutable nature of the award. "The facts are clear and well established," they said. "Once a Nobel prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time."

The statement referenced Alfred Nobel’s will and the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, which prohibit any challenge to the awarding committee's decisions. The Institute noted that no Nobel prize has ever been withdrawn and reiterated its policy of not commenting on laureates' statements or actions after the award is granted.

Machado, who fled Venezuela in December 2025 amid security concerns to attend related Nobel events (though she ultimately missed the main ceremony), has voiced support for Trump's intervention while maintaining her commitment to returning to Venezuela soon. However, Trump has so far backed Maduro's former deputy, Delcy Rodríguez, as interim leader rather than fully endorsing Machado or her preferred successor, Edmundo González.