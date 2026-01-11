US President Donald Trump is examining a range of possible steps to support the ongoing protests in Iran and apply pressure on the Iranian regime, according to a report by Axios citing two US officials.

The report said discussions inside the Trump administration are taking place as demonstrations continue to spread across Iran and reports emerge of a rising death toll. Trump has publicly warned that the United States could use military force if the regime carries out mass killings of protesters.

"All options are on the table for President Trump, but no decision has been made," one US official told Axios. Another US official stated that military action had been discussed, although most proposals currently under review are described as non-kinetic. Both officials said it remains unclear which course the President may ultimately choose.

Large-scale protests were held across Iran for a third consecutive night on Saturday, amid an ongoing internet shutdown and an intensified security crackdown. Israeli and US officials told Axios that the actual number of fatalities is likely significantly higher than figures publicly reported by Iranian-linked human rights groups, though none of the estimates have been independently confirmed.

Trump wrote on Saturday that the United States was prepared to assist the protesters, saying Iran was moving toward freedom, according to the report. The report also noted that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the unrest during a phone call, which a US official described as routine and also focused on Gaza and Syria.

Iranian officials accused the United States and Israel of encouraging unrest. President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Iran would retaliate against US bases and Israel if attacked, while also pledging to address the economic conditions that triggered the protests.

The report added that internal discussions within the administration have included possible deterrence measures such as regional military deployments, as well as cyber and information-related actions. US and Israeli officials told Axios that while there are indications of concern and reassessment within Iran’s leadership and security forces, there is no assessment that the regime faces imminent collapse.

In the meantime, IDF officials, led by Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, held several security assessments over the weekend in light of the latest developments in Iran.

"We are monitoring developments in Iran," the IDF stated, emphasizing that "the protests are an internal Iranian matter." However, it was further stated that "the IDF is prepared for defense and continuously improving its capabilities and operational readiness."

"We will know how to respond with strength if necessary. The IDF will do everything required to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," the IDF's statement read.