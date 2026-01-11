US President Donald Trump has been warned by military commanders that additional time is needed to prepare for any potential strikes against Iran, as nationwide protests against the regime continue to intensify, The Telegraph reported.

According to the report, Trump is considering a range of military options and has been presented with possible targets connected to Iran’s security apparatus, particularly those involved in the violent suppression of demonstrations. However, US commanders in the region have cautioned that forces must first consolidate positions and strengthen defenses before any action that could provoke Iranian retaliation.

Trump has publicly threatened to intervene if Iranian security forces continue killing protesters, warning that Iran would be hit “very, very hard, where it hurts." He has reportedly received briefings on options that include strikes on non-military targets in Tehran or regime security elements, the Telegraph said.

The warnings come as protests spread across Iran for several consecutive nights, with unrest described as broader and more intense than the 2022 hijab demonstrations. Reports hundreds may have been killed, though a near-total internet blackout has obscured the true scale of casualties. Footage circulating online has purported to show live fire being used against demonstrators in several locations.

Senior Iranian officials have issued harsh threats against protesters, with some suggesting the death penalty. Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, warned the White House against a “miscalculation," while a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander threatened retaliation against Israel, US bases, and naval forces in the event of an attack.

Axios reported on Sunday that Trump is examining multiple ways to support the protests and increase pressure on the Iranian regime, citing two US officials. While military action has been discussed within the administration, most options under review were described as non-kinetic, and no final decision has been made. US officials told Axios that all options remain on the table as demonstrations continue despite an intensified crackdown and an ongoing internet shutdown.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of inciting the unrest, while warning of retaliation if Iran is attacked. Despite the scale of the protests, US and Israeli officials cited by Axios said there is no current assessment that the regime faces imminent collapse.