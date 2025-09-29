Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to Qatari Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani for the IDF strike on Hamas leaders in Doha earlier this month, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported.

According to the report, Netanyahu made the apology during a phone conversation with al-Thani that was held during the Israeli premier's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Netanyahu reportedly apologized for violating Qatar's sovereignty and for the death of a Qatari security guard in the attack.

Israel carried out the airstrike in the Qatara neighborhood of Doha on September 9, targeting a meeting of Hamas leaders. Most of the Hamas leaders who were targeted in the strike are known or believed to have survived.

Despite Netanyahu's apology, the Qataris continue to demand, among other things, that Israel pay compensation to the family of the Qatari security guard killed in the attack.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized Netanyahu for making the apology.

Ben Gvir said: "The attack by senior Hamas figures, the masterminds of the October 7 massacre in the enemy state of Qatar - was an important, just, and moral attack like no other. It is very good that it happened. Those who send monsters to burn babies, rape women, and kidnap elderly women should know that there is no place in the world where they are safe. The time has come to tell the world the truth: Qatar is a country that supports terrorism, finances terrorism, and incites terrorism. No amount of money will wipe terrorism from their hands."

Qatar has long been criticized for continuing to host Hamas leaders in luxury hotels in its capital, giving senior terrorists safe haven to continue plotting attacks while Hamas continues to hold 48 Israelis hostage in Gaza. Hamas's leaders in Doha filmed themselves celebrating the carnage October 7 massacre on the day of the massacre from their luxury hotels.

The Trump Administration expressed mixed feelings about the attack, with White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stating that "eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal." However, she also stated that "unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and ally... does not advance Israel's or America's goals."

President Trump spoke with the emir of Qatar following the attack, telling him: "Nothing like this will happen again on your soil."