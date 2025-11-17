Outgoing Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, visited the Knesset on Monday and attended a session during his visit to Jerusalem.

Aknowlaging the Mayor's presence, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana addressed the plenum in Hebrew: "I want to welcome a very special person, a special guest who is here with us in the gallery, a true friend of the State of Israel, of the Jewish people and of the largest Jewish community outside of the State of Israel, Mayor of New York, Mayor Eric Adams."

Switching to English, the Speaker welcomed Mayor Adams and his delegation, and addressed the guest: "Mayor Adams, I want to thank you on behalf of the Knesset for your steadfast support for the State of Israel and the Jewish community in good times and especially after the horrific events of October 7th."

"Your heartfelt words in your speech just a few days later, 'We are not alright,' deeply resonated with many here in Israel and reflected true moral clarity," Ohana recalled, referring to remarks the Mayor made shortly after the massacre.

"Your leadership in confronting antisemitism reflects true courage and solidarity. May your example continue to inspire others, and may the international community benefit from your vision," he added.

"Thanks to leaders like you, we will be alright. Welcome to Jerusalem, welcome to the Knesset," the Speaker concluded.