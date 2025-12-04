Nearly 200 city leaders and community stakeholders from across the United States and Canada convened in New Orleans, Louisiana, this week for the 2025 North American Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism, organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM).

At the summit’s concluding dinner at the Caesars Superdome on Wednesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced two new executive orders - one prohibiting mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel and the other protecting New Yorkers’ rights to free exercise of religion without harassment at houses of worship.

“I say to my Jewish and brothers and sisters - your legacy in this generation is to say, we run no more. We stand and fight. We don’t live in fear, hoping that it goes away,” Mayor Adams said. “We must stop antisemitism because we are all connected, and we’re all involved in this together.”

He also spoke about how “the Black and Jewish communities are intertwined and how our Jewish brothers and sisters stood with the Black community during the height of the Civil Rights movement.”

The executive order on freedom of religion follows last month's antisemitic demonstration at Manhattan's historic Park East Synagogue, which featured calls for violence against Jews.

In a conversation with CAM U.S. Advisory Board Chair Arie Lipnick and CAM U.S. Advisory Board Member and former U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Aaron Keyak, U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Nominee Yehuda Kaploun - whose appointment was advanced by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday said, “Fighting antisemitism is a moral obligation for all of us. Antisemitism is anti-American. Racism is anti-American. This is not what the Founding Fathers wanted for our country, and the fact we’re having this conversation on the eve of America’s 250th birthday means we all have a better job to do.”

“Myself, the president, the secretary of state, and the entire administration are going to work tirelessly to make sure religious liberty, justice, and restoring respect for humanity for everybody is the goal,” he added. “I will be your best partner, and the administration will be your best partner. Reach out, and I will help.”

At Tuesday’s opening dinner at historic Gallier Hall, Mayor Cantrell - the host of the summit - said, “While we’re standing together against antisemitism, we’re standing together against every form of hate, wherever it is, and however it comes.”

“It’s not just about one, it’s about all,” she added. “You can’t stand against hate on just one side. It’s all or nothing.”

CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa told summit participants, “We know the responsibility that comes with leading a city, and we know that fighting antisemitism is only one of the many challenges you face. Your presence today shows that, like us, you are looking for solutions and you want your cities to be safe for the Jewish community and for everyone who calls them home.”

“This summit is about ensuring that history does not repeat itself,” he emphasized. “This summit is a call for leadership, courage, and partnership.”