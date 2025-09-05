Facing mounting pressure and dwindling re-election prospects, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly considering a job in the Trump administration, a move that could see him abandon his campaign for a second term, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

Sources close to the mayor, who requested anonymity, revealed that Adams has privately told friends and advisers that he is seriously exploring alternative career paths. These discussions have reportedly accelerated in recent months as the mayor's poll numbers have sagged amid a cloud of corruption scandals.

The talks have involved intermediaries for President Trump, including Steve Witkoff, the Times said. The two men met this week in Florida, a previously undisclosed meeting that City Hall initially obscured by stating the mayor was attending to a "personal matter" before a campaign spokesman claimed he was celebrating his 65th birthday. Adams later said he was meeting with "political figures," including the mayor of Miami.

The nature of the discussion remains unclear, but it follows reports from The New York Times and other outlets that Trump intermediaries have been in contact with Adams about a potential administration role in Washington. The reports also noted that Trump advisers have explored finding a job for Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa to clear a path for former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to face off against Democratic frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, who has come under fire for his anti-Israel views. Sliwa, for his part, has adamantly rejected the idea.

Former Governor David A. Paterson, a confidant of Adams, stated that the mayor told him he wanted to remain in the race but was "listening" to other options. "What 'I’m listening' means is that he realizes the odds of winning aren’t what he’d like them to be, so there might be another alternative for him," Paterson said.

The political maneuvering comes as the race for mayor has grown increasingly complex. Most polls show Mamdani with a comfortable lead over his rivals.

Cuomo lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani but is running as an independent , as is Adams, who has vowed to “save” New York from Mamdani. Previous reports indicated that Trump held multiple phone calls with Cuomo and was considering involvement in the race in order to prevent Mamdani from winning - reports denied by Cuomo.

Mamdani responded to reports of White House involvement by condemning “backroom deals” and “corrupt agreements,” calling them an “affront to our democracy.”