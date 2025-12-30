Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned on Monday that antisemitism in the city will worsen under his successor, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

In an interview with “The Story” on Fox News, Adams was asked to explain why he is concerned about New York’s Jewish citizens and replied, “I think we've become too comfortable with antisemitism here in the city, across the country. We're seeing a radicalization of our children on college campuses. We are seeing a real target on Jewish New Yorkers. And I don't believe any New Yorkers in general, but specifically our Jewish brothers and sisters should undergo that.”

He continued, “That's part of what I want to do when I leave office. I want to use technology, as I always have, to improve the lives of New Yorkers. But I want to use the blockchain technology to go after antisemitism and hate and educate our children.”

Asked whether he is concerned that things will get worse under Mamdani, Adams warned, “If we don't take corrective action, the Democratic Socialists of America have clearly shown their level of antisemitism. They clouded in stating that it's anti-Israel, but in fact it is not. It is a clear hate for the Israelis and for Jewish people that we have witnessed. And so, yes, I am truly concerned, and I mentioned that. And I'm not going to try to sugarcoat my concern. We cannot allow this city to turn into a city where antisemitism is normalized.”

Adams previously warned two weeks ago, in an interview with The New York Post, that “dark days” were ahead under Mamdani.

Mamdani has come under fire for his anti-Israel actions, including his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

He has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently issued a detailed report expressing concern over Mamdani's appointments after it found that at least 20 percent of the appointees have a documented history of engaging in antisemitic, anti-Zionist, or anti-Israel rhetoric, or have ties to organizations that promote such views.