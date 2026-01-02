Newly sworn-in New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday afternoon issued an executive order revoking all executive orders signed by his predecessor, Eric Adams, after September 26, 2024, the date of Adams’ indictment.

The move means that among the orders to be cancelled was one signed by Adams in June of 2025 formally recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Another executive order to be cancelled, signed by the now-former Mayor last month, prohibited mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel.

At the same time, Mamdani told reporters that the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism, recently created by Adams, will continue its operations.

“That is an issue that we take very seriously, and it's part of the commitment that we've made to Jewish New Yorkers to not only protect them, but to celebrate and cherish them,” said Mamdani.

The Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism released its first report on Tuesday, on Adams’ last day in office.

Mamdani was officially sworn in as Mayor of New York City in a small ceremony just after midnight on New Year's Day, and was later sworn in again in a public ceremony led by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Mamdani has faced criticism for his policies and particularly for his anti-Israel stance, after refusing to disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada,” and for criticizing Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.