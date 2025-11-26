New York City Mayor‑elect Zohran Mamdani has issued a stronger statement after sharp criticism of his initial response to last week’s protest outside Park East Synagogue.

The protest, organized by pro‑Palestinian Arab activists, saw demonstrators chanting “death to the IDF” and “globalize the intifada” outside one of New York’s most prominent congregations. The synagogue had rented space to Nefesh B’Nefesh, an organization that assists Jews moving to Israel.

Mamdani’s first reaction, delivered through a spokeswoman, “discouraged the language” used at the protest but also rebuked the synagogue, saying “these sacred spaces should not be used to promote activities in violation of international law”, though it did not explain what about the work of Nefesh B’Nefesh can be construed as violation of international law.

That remark alarmed Jewish leaders, who accused Mamdani of blaming the synagogue rather than condemning the protesters.

On Monday, Mamdani shifted tone. “We will protect New Yorkers’ First Amendment rights while making clear that nothing can justify language calling for ‘death to’ anyone,” he said in a statement to The New York Times. “It is unacceptable, full stop.”

His spokeswoman added that Mamdani spoke with the synagogue’s rabbi and his son.

The clarification omitted any criticism of the synagogue and emphasized protection of Jewish institutions amid rising antisemitism.

Mamdani, who won the mayoral election earlier this month, is notorious for his anti-Israel actions, including his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada” - which was shouted by the protesters on Wednesday night.

He has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City.

Data released by the New York City Police Department on the day before the mayoral election revealed that Jews were the victims in 62% of all hate crimes reported last month, with 29 antisemitic incidents out of a total of 47.

On the very day that Mamdani was elected, swastikas were sprayed on the Magen David Yeshiva in Brooklyn.