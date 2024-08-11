Two Israelis were wounded, one critically, on Sunday in a drive-by shooting attack on Route 90 near Mehola Junction in the Jordan Valley.

Emergency medical crews tended to the victims, one in light condition and one in critical condition. At first, reports stated that one individual was lightly wounded in the attack, but later an additional victim was found at the scene in critical condition.

Security forces are searching for the terrorists who committed the attack

Developing story, more details to follow.