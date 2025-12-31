Minister of Defense Israel Katz visited the Judea and Samaria Division on Wednesday and stressed that the operations in the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur a-Shams camps over the past year were effective, leading to a decrease of more than 80% in terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria.

He noted that lessons must be learned from it, that expanding the model to additional camps should be examined, and that action should be taken decisively and on an ongoing basis.

The minister also emphasized that just as the IDF operated in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, it will do so in Judea and Samaria: the IDF will remain on the ground and will serve as a clear buffer between the population and terrorist elements to prevent their growth and to stop terror attacks.

Katz instructed to continue advancing the plan to transfer IDF bases to northern Samaria and said that "it is a historical rectification of both defensive and settlement importance, and that the return to northern Samaria strengthens security and stability in the area."

The Minister concluded and ordered the commanders to "prepare to respond to a possible October 7th-style attack on communities in Judea and Samaria and along the seamline."